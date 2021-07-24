Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $26.77. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 2,345 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $63,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.