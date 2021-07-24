Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Blue Bird worth $51,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BLBD opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

