bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.27). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $115,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

