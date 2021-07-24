BMO Capital Markets Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

