BMO Capital Markets Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

