BMO Capital Markets Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.31.

Shares of BYD opened at C$242.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 111.01. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

