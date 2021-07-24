BOLT Reaches One Day Volume of $181,655.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $181,655.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.32 or 0.00846225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

