Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 468.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for about 20.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $39,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.