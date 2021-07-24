Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at C$21,949,911.38.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$193.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$5.97.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.