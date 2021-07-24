Boosted Finance Price Tops $4.90 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $293,498.69 and $152,877.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00014362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00144140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.55 or 0.99978270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00902288 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

