Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.