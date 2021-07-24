BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

