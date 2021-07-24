Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

