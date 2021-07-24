Breedon Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BREE stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

