Bret Steven Taylor Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $279,002.40.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
