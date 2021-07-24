Bret Steven Taylor Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $279,002.40.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

