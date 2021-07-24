BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3,817.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,850 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,960,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

