Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.27% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.