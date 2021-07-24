British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 482.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 504.20 ($6.59). 1,524,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,913. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

