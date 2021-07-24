Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT Set at $26.72 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.61.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

