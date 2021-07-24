Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $263.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the highest is $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $983.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.06. 343,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.95. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.