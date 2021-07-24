Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

