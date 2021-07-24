Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

