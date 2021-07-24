Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

