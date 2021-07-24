Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 153,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

