Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FCN traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 243,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

