Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FCN traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 243,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.