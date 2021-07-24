Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,175. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

