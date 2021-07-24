Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.72. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24. The Toro has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

