Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

