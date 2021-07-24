Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

