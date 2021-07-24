Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,976. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

