Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $43.40

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

