Brokerages Set IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Price Target at $99.56

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

