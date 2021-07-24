Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

