Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $15.73

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JSAIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

