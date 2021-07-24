Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $42.80

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

