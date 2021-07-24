Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $23.36

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 424.60 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 789.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

