Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $42.00

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

