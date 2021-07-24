Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$45.14

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

