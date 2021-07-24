Brokers Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.