Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.03.

FVI stock opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

