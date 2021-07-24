Brokers Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

