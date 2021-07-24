Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.