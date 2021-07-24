Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

BKD opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

