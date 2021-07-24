Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 177,864 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

