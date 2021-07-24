Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

