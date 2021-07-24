BTIG Research Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $291.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $275.71 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortinet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 356.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.