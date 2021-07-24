C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 178,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,667. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

