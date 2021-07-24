Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $843.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.57 million and the highest is $846.55 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,615,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cabot by 3,738.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. 512,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

