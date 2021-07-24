California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Anaplan worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

