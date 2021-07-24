California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

